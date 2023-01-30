‘Hard Work never stops’ – Cristiano Ronaldo says as he shares new post

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to dish out some lovely photos of himself in the gym. The 5 times Ballon D’Or winner shared the stunning photos on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 30th day of January, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Hard Work Never Stops”, He wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Cristiano Ronaldo could be clearly spotted working out in the gym and he seems really focused. Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time and despite his achievements, he still puts in extra work each and everyday to keep his body in good shape. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

