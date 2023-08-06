Hard times will come but together we will move forward – Andre Onana says after Lens game

Few moments ago, Cameroonian Goalkeeper, Andre Onana took to social media to pen down a lovely note after his first game at Old Trafford.

Recall that Few hours ago, The Red Devil’s locked horns with Lens in a preseason friendly at Old Trafford and Onana got the opportunity to play at the Stadium for the first time since his move from Inter Milan.

Few moments after the game, The talented goalkeeper took to his Official Facebook page to reveal that Old Trafford breathes soccer, history and glory. He stated that he is convinced that he will have a great moment at the theater of dreams. Onana further stressed that hard times will come but together, they will move forward.

“In his Words”

“This Stadium breathes soccer, history and glory, I am convinced that we will live great moments in the theater of dreams. Hard times will come but together we will move forward”, Andre Onana said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Recall that few weeks ago, Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan for a fee reported to be around 45 million euros. The goalkeeper made his debut for the Reds during their preseason game against Real Madrid in the United States. He also took part in the game against Borussia Dortmund before playing again today at Old Trafford, making it 3 games in row for him. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

