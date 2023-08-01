Happy Birthday The King- Yakubu Ayegbeni Reacts As Kanu Nwankwo Celebrates 47th Birthday With Photo

Reactions trailed on social media from Colleagues such as Yakubu Ayegbeni, Alexx Ekubo, Junior Pope, wife, fans , and followers as Former Nigerian Professional footballer Kanu Nwankwo took to his Instagram page to share lovely picture of himself to celebrate his birthday as he clocks 47 years old today, August 1,2023. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant was seen in the adorable picture shared to celebrate his birthday rocking lovely native dress, as he posed for the camera. He wishes himself a happy birthday and thanked God for making him to see today.

Kanu Nwankwo was born on August 1, 1976 in Owerri, Imo State, but he’s actually a native of Abia State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, marks his birthday celebrations today. He is a Former Professionally footballer who has played for several international clubs and was a member of the Nigeria National team. He is a very skilful and talented footballer, who has won several medals and awards to his credit due to his outstanding performance in his career.

