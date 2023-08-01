SPORT

Happy Birthday The King- Yakubu Ayegbeni Reacts As Kanu Nwankwo Celebrates 47th Birthday With Photo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

Reactions trailed on social media from Colleagues such as Yakubu Ayegbeni, Alexx Ekubo, Junior Pope, wife, fans , and followers as Former Nigerian Professional footballer Kanu Nwankwo took to his Instagram page to share lovely picture of himself to celebrate his birthday as he clocks 47 years old today, August 1,2023. I wish him a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day.The celebrant was seen in the adorable picture shared to celebrate his birthday rocking lovely native dress, as he posed for the camera. He wishes himself a happy birthday and thanked God for making him to see today.

Kanu Nwankwo was born on August 1, 1976 in Owerri, Imo State, but he’s actually a native of Abia State in the Southeastern part of Nigeria, marks his birthday celebrations today. He is a Former Professionally footballer who has played for several international clubs and was a member of the Nigeria National team. He is a very skilful and talented footballer, who has won several medals and awards to his credit due to his outstanding performance in his career.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

US Women’s Soccer Team Sparks Controversy At World Cup With Anthem Stance

8 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Glad To Make My World Cup Debut -Monday

17 mins ago

How Chelsea Could Line Up Against Liverpool In Their First PL Game After An Excellent Preseason Tour

19 mins ago

Shirt Numbers Available to Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United ahead of his £70 million move

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button