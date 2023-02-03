“Happy birthday my lovely daughter” – Karim Benzema says as his daughter turns 9 today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Birthdays are special occasion and celebrating them are memorable events. Earlier today, Real Madrid striker and current Ballon d’or holder Karim Benzema took to his verified social media handle to celebrate his daughter’s birthday Melia Benzema who was born nine years ago today. Taking to his Facebook page, the 35 year old said, “Happy Birthday My Lovely Daughter That I Love. 9 years old, I’m proud of you”.

Some might not know, but the France International who is a practicing Muslim is a bachelor, but he has two children from multiple women. His daughter Melia was born in 2014 and three years later, he had a son Ibrahim. Benzema is currently Madrid’s second all time topscorer, he has 11 goals in all competitions for Los Blancos this season. Madrid are currently five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and will take on Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions league later this month.

