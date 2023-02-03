SPORT

“Happy birthday my lovely daughter” – Karim Benzema says as his daughter turns 9 today

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Birthdays are special occasion and celebrating them are memorable events. Earlier today, Real Madrid striker and current Ballon d’or holder Karim Benzema took to his verified social media handle to celebrate his daughter’s birthday Melia Benzema who was born nine years ago today. Taking to his Facebook page, the 35 year old said, “Happy Birthday My Lovely Daughter That I Love. 9 years old, I’m proud of you”.

See below;

Some might not know, but the France International who is a practicing Muslim is a bachelor, but he has two children from multiple women. His daughter Melia was born in 2014 and three years later, he had a son Ibrahim. Benzema is currently Madrid’s second all time topscorer, he has 11 goals in all competitions for Los Blancos this season. Madrid are currently five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and will take on Liverpool in the round of 16 of the Champions league later this month.

Iamyunqtinq (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Greenwood: Ten Hag silent, United launch internal probe

9 mins ago

MNU VS CRY: 3 Manchester United Midfielders Who Will Miss Tomorrow’s Crucial EPL Match

15 mins ago

Video: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eaglets New Captain

27 mins ago

Guardiola And Klopp React To Chelsea’s Large Spending In The Past Months

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button