Hannibal Mejbri’s exceptional performance as a loanee at Birmingham City Football Club continues to leave a lasting impression. The 20-year-old midfielder, who is originally from AS Monaco, has been instrumental in several of Birmingham City’s recent victories, including their latest 4-3 comeback against Swansea City.

At the Liberty Stadium, Hannibal came off the bench at half-time and made a crucial contribution in the dying minutes of injury-time. He provided the match-winning assist from a well-executed corner routine, taking his tally for the season to five assists, with four of these being recorded in the league. This contribution by Hannibal is a testament to his exceptional ability as a midfielder, and his impact on the team has not gone unnoticed.

In addition to his assist against Swansea City, Hannibal played a crucial role in securing Birmingham City’s FA Cup fourth-round replay match. He executed a beautifully executed pull-back towards the edge of the area for substitute Jordan James’ injury time equalizer. This not only showcased Hannibal’s exceptional technique but also his ability to make a meaningful impact even when playing from the bench.

Birmingham City had been struggling prior to their match against Swansea City, losing five consecutive games in the Championship. However, their much-needed away victory against a well-drilled Swansea side has the potential to jumpstart their season. This victory could not have been possible without the contributions of players like Hannibal, who have demonstrated their exceptional skill and determination to succeed.

As the latter half of the season approaches, Hannibal will undoubtedly remain one of the key players for John Eustace’s side. With his exceptional ability, he will play a crucial role in helping the team to find momentum and avoid the potential drop to League One come May. His continued impact on the team serves as a reminder of the significant value that young, talented players can bring to a football club.

Hannibal Mejbri’s exceptional performance as a loanee at Birmingham City Football Club is a testament to his exceptional ability as a midfielder. His impact on the team has been significant and his continued contributions will be vital as the team looks to find momentum in the latter half of the season and avoid the potential drop to League One.

He could become a very good option for Erik Ten Hag next season if he continues to stay consistent.

