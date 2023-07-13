SPORT

Hakimi Has Played In The Laliga, Serie A, Bundesliga And Ligue 1 All The Age Of 24

Hakimi has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. He has played for different clubs so far in his career despite his young age. The 24 year old has already played in four different leagues in the top five leagues.

Hakimi began playing for Real Madrid Castilla in 2016 and was promoted to the first-team in 2017. He later joined Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal to winning the DFL-Supercup with the club in 2019.

He then signed with Serie A side Inter Milan for a reported fee of €43 million, helping the club win the 2020/2021 Serie A title, their first in 11 years. He was arguably the best right-back in the Serie A in 2020/2021 season. Paris Saint-Germain then signed him in 2021 for a reported fee of €68 million making him one of the most expensive defenders in the world. He’s also a first team starter in Morocco national team. Hakimi has played in the Serie A, Ligue 1, Laliga and Bundesliga all the age of 24.

Hakimi has won 2 UEFA Champions League titles, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Serie A, Laliga, Spanish Super Cup, German Super Cup and Africa Cup Of Nations With Morocco in 2018.

