Hakim Ziyech is eager to go to Barcelona this month, according to reports.

According to reports, Hakim Ziyech is desperate to leave Chelsea and sign with Barcelona before the January transfer window closes.

The international player from Morocco has only made five starts for Chelsea this season across all leagues.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues from Ajax in 2020 and has since featured 97 times in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and dishing out 11 assists.

However, Ziyech has struggled to recapture the form that made him a star at Ajax, and there are currently rumors swirling over the future of the Moroccan international.

Ziyech, according to Sport, wants out of Stamford Bridge because he thinks he will fall further lower in the hierarchy.

He also believes he can replace Memphis Depay at the Nou Camp after the latter completed a £2.6 million transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, and Christian Pulisic were vying for starting roles in Chelsea’s team before to the January transfer window.

The forward has had a disappointing 2022–23 campaign thus far, managing only one assist in 14 appearances in all competitions, and Chelsea’s transfer business this month may make it tough for him to gain regular minutes moving forward.

According to the source, Chelsea manager Graham Potter is willing to let Ziyech depart, but Barcelona might have to compete with other teams for his services.

Since Ziyech performed admirably for his nation in the 2022 World Cup and helped them advance to the semifinal round of the competition, a number of teams are reportedly keeping a close eye on the events.

