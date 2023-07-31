Haaland and Hojlund comparisons is ludicrous

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Danish Forward, Rasmus Hojlund in a deal that is reportedly over 60 million euros from Italian club, Atalanta. However, aside the actual transfer which is a little bit questionable, there is one worrying trend.

And that is the rising comparison of Hojlund to Manchester city and Norwegian Forward, Erling Haaland. This side by side comparisons is ludicrous and laughable to say the least. This is because there is obviously nothing to compare aside the fact that both Players are from similar parts of Europe.

Haaland is no doubt the far better striker in terms of goals, style and even achievements. Although the Norwegian is still young just as Hojlund, the Dane who is about to join Man United has not achieved quarter of Haaland’s accomplishments.

Hojlund is still potential and Man United know fully well that signing him is a risk which could turn out to be a masterpiece move or a total disaster. Haaland dominated the EPL in his debut season and it is very unlikely that Hojlund will do the same hence why this comparison is ludicrous.

What is your opinion?

