Gvardiol, Van Dijk, Fofana: The Top 10 Most Expensive Defenders of All-time

Josko Gvardiol has become the most expensive defender in the history of football after joining Manchester City in a deal worth €90 million.

The Croatian star has been a revelation since making his breakthrough with RB Leipzig and his form has caught the eye of some of the best clubs in Europe.

The second most expensive defender of all time is Harry Maguire. Manchester United made the big Englishman the most expensive defender in world football in 2019 after signing him from Leicester City for €87 million. However, his time at Manchester United has left much to be desired. After a decent first season with the club, the 30-year-old has flopped since with his time at the club marred by defensive errors.

The third most expensive defender in the history of the game is Matthijs de Ligt. Juventus had enough faith in the Dutchman to pay Ajax €86 million for him in 2019. He has since left the Old Ladies for Bayern Munich.

The fourth most expensive defender of all time is Liverpool star, Virgil Van Dijk. When talking about value for money, Van Dijk is at the top of the list. The Dutch centre-back became an instant hit at Anfield. His leadership skills and solid defending have been a perfect base for Liverpool since he joined the club in 2018.

Van Dijk has enjoyed significant success since he joined Liverpool. He has helped the club win the Champions League, the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup. The big Dutchman has also added the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal to his trophy cabinet.

Wesley Fofana is the fifth most expensive defender of all-time having been signed by Chelsea at the beginning of last in a deal worth €80 million. Lucas Hernandez was signed at the same amount by Bayern Munich in 2019.

In 2020, Ruben Dias became one of the most expensive defenders of all time when Manchester City paid Benfica €72 million to sign the Portuguese star.

The eighth player on the list is Achraf Hakimi, who completed a big-money move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The Moroccan full-back was sold by Inter Milan for €68 million.

Matthijs de Ligt and Marc Cucurella round up the top ten list. Both stars were signed for €67 million and €65 million respectively.

