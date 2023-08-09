Gvardiol And Other Top Defenders Who Joined Another Club For Over £70 Million

Josko Gvardiol’s move to Manchester City made him the most expensive defender of all time. The Premier League giants spent £90 million on signing Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. He can be considered as one of the best defenders in the world right now. He’s among the players to watch out for next season.

Harry Maguire is the second most expensive defender of all time. He previously held the record for the most expensive defender before the arrival of Josko Gvardiol to City. West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United this summer.

West Ham have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United. Sky Sports report that the clubs have agreed a deal worth £30m, with personal terms not expected to be an issue. The Hammers are said to be optimistic about their chances of completing the signing of the England international, though there is still work needed to be done.

United spent £87 million on signing Maguire from Leicester City back in 2019. Ten Hag stripped Maguire of his captain armband and the England International has fell down the pecking order at the club.

De Ligt’s £85.5 million move from Ajax to Juventus made him the third most expensive defender of all time.

Van Dijk’s £84.65 million move from Southampton to Liverpool made him the 4th most expensive defender while Wesley Fofana is the 5th most expensive defender in history after his £80.4 million move from Leicester City to Chelsea.

Bayern Munich spent £80 million on signing Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid. He’s the 6th most expensive defender of all time.

