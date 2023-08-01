Guinness World Records confirms that Messi has more football record titles than Ronaldo

The Guinness World Records on Tuesday confirmed that the Argentine striker, Lionel Messi, has more world football records than the Portuguese attacker, Christiano Ronaldo.

According to the popular world record keeper, while Messi has 41 football world record titles, Ronaldo has 40, while Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski, has nine records.

(Caption): Messi and Ronaldo.

The Guinness World Records revealed this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, where it listed five of the great world football players who have been had the World Record titles for their outstanding performances.

The Guinness World Records also named French forward, Kylian Mbappe as fourth with five records while Brazilian attacker, Neymar, has four records.

Incidentally, all the five players are attackers for their countries and the various clubs they play for in some parts of the world, and they have all played at the World Cup competitions, appearing for their countries.

Many football fans have always compared Messi and Ronaldo in terms of their prowess on the field. While some believe that Messi has had more laurels than Ronaldo, others think otherwise.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by the Guinness World Records on the issue:

