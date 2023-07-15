Guinness World Record reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world highest paid athlete.

Guinness World Record has taken to social media to react after Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world’s highest paid athlete.

Reacting after becoming the world’s highest paid athlete, Guinness World Record tweeted: “It’s another record for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he becomes the world’s highest paid athlete”

This tweet from Guinness World Record reacting after the Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s highest paid athlete has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have quote Cristiano Ronaldo word, saying he does not chase Records, records chase him, while some questioned Guinness World Record, asking if Cristiano Ronaldo registered for this.

A Twitter user wrote: “Na only poor people dey register to take on GWR, Did Ronaldo register for this?”

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently with his club, Al Nassr participating in their preseason preparations for the upcoming season.

