Guimaraes: Why the Brazilian is the Key Behind Newcastle’s Success

The statistics supporting Newcastle United’s season illustrate Bruno Guimaraes’ significance. In fact, Eddie Howe’s club is winless in Premier League games without the Brazilian midfielder, with Saturday’s home loss to Liverpool being an especially detrimental outcome.

Guimaraes will be back in the Newcastle lineup for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United as he was serving the final game of a three-game suspension. All those connected to the St. James’ Park club can rejoice as they aim for their first major prize since 1955.

With Guimaraes watching from the stands, Newcastle United was left vulnerable in the middle of the field against Liverpool. Stefan Bajcetic was frequently given the opportunity to turn and help Liverpool advance while having the ball at his feet. Guimaraes would have likely engaged the young Spaniard more quickly. Undoubtedly, the test would have been harder for Bajcetic.

At Wembley on Sunday, Newcastle will need Guimaraes to counter Casemiro. The two Brazilians are having fantastic seasons, with the latter being more crucial than many realize to Manchester United’s ability to launch assaults from the back. Guimaraes must limit Casemiro’s time with the ball.

On the field, Newcastle United are clearly impacted by Guimaraes. The 25-year-old is the center of the Magpies’ possession play in a large part. He enables Howe to move his midfield up the field, which assists players like Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock more frequently enter goal-scoring situations. Guimaraes exerts extra pressure on opponents to play Newcastle’s style.

Newcastle United’s midfield lacks presence and control without Guimaraes. While the Brazilian is absent, Howe is unable to replace him with another player that fits the same mold. Newcastle’s recent poor performance—one victory in seven games—has shown why the Magpies need Guimaraes to be healthy and available for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle United has struggled recently due to a lack of offensive threat and goals, with Howe’s club failing to score in four of their past seven Premier League games. To maintain Newcastle in the top four, players like Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson must also perform better than Guimaraes.

Newcastle United’s acquisition of Guimaraes established a standard in the transfer market. Howe constructed his midfield around the new arrival after identifying the Brazilian as a high-potential player who was prepared to advance in his development and integrating him almost immediately.

Guimaraes could help Newcastle United end its lengthy wait for a significant piece of silverware this Sunday. Newcastle United will need more players like Guimaraes if they are to challenge for major titles and trophies in the future. There is sufficient proof to show how reliant Newcastle is on the Brazilian even when he is absent. Now that he is on the field, Guimaraes can show off how good they can be.

