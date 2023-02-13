Guardiola, Klopp And Mourinho Won More Games In Their First 250 EPL Games Than Ferguson And Wenger

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Legendary Manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsenal Legendary Manager Arsene Wenger were both great competitors when the two Managers were still in the Premier league.

The two former Managers are arguably the best Managers that Premier League has ever witnessed, although the affairs seemed to be one-sided as Manchester United won more Premier League titles during Sir Alex Ferguson time than Arsenal did during Arsene Wenger’s time.

While the impact of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger cannot be overemphasized, some other Managers have come that are also making strides in the Premier league.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola and Former Chelsea Boss Jose Mourinho are some Managers that have also dominated the Premier league. Jose Mourinho helped Chelsea to win their first ever Premier League title in 50 years at the end of the 2004/05 season. The West London club also set the best ever defense record in the Premier league during that season.

The trio of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were able to reach more Wins in their first 250 Premier League games than Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

Pep Guardiola has the best record as he got 184 Wins in his first 250 Premier League games. Jurgen Klopp was able to get 160 Wins in his First 250 Premier League games. Jose Mourinho got 158 wins while Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger got 152 Wins and 146 Wins in their first 250 League games respectively.

