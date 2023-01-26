Guardiola: If I am an assistant coach and Barcelona call me, I will go because it is my club

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The City manager dropped this blunt statement to argue for Arteta’s departure to Arsenal when he was an assistant in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola has let slip a phrase from the heart during the Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup preview while talking about Mikel Arteta’s relationship with Arsenal: “It’s like me, if I’m coaching here, wherever, as an assistant… and Barcelona call me, I will go to Barcelona. It’s my club.”

The Manchester City manager recalled that during Arteta’s time as his assistant, “we scored a lot of goals and he always jumped up and celebrated, except against one team. I would jump up, celebrate, turn around and he would be sitting down. It was Arsenal. Then I realized, ‘This kid likes Arsenal.'”

Guardiola recalled that “everyone has dreams and I know he went to his club, the club he dreamed of. He was an Arsenal fan because he played there, he was captain and he loved that club.” That is why Guardiola, as he explained, did not want to keep Arteta when he had the offer from Arsenal. “I didn’t want to oppose. Life is too short. You have to fly.”

It should be recalled that Guardiola renewed for 2025 with Manchester City at the end of November.

