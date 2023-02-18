Guardiola berates his players for missing clear chances as they drew at Nottingham Forest.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has berated his players for missing “too many clear chances” as they drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

In what is turning into an exciting championship race, the Premier League champions lost two points at the Forest Ground.

Before Chris Wood scored a dramatic late goal, Bernardo Silva put City ahead.

Before Guardiola was flagged for his overly enthusiastic display of frustration on the sidelines, the home team required Keylor Navas to tip De Bruyne’s fizzing free-kick over the crossbar.

“We need to examine ourselves; we can do better. We overlook far too many obvious opportunities today. According to Pep, it does occur occasionally.

He continued, “I received a well-deserved yellow card because I was complaining to the fourth official.

Man City now sits in second place on the log, two points behind league-leading Arsenal, who still have a game in hand. This is due to their victory over Forest.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa had been beaten by Arsenal 4-2 earlier.

Having played 23 games, the Arsenal have accrued 54 points, while Pep Guardiola’s team has collected 52 points.

Trendzhub (

)