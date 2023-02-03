Guardiola And Klopp React To Chelsea’s Large Spending In The Past Months

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Chelsea stirred reactions in the January transfer market after buying many quality players with huge sums of money.

Also, Chelsea has now signed 18 players under New Owner Todd Boehly, and these players include Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noni Madueke, David Fofana, among other. However, in recent interviews, Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s coach reacted to Chelsea’s activities in the transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp said he can’t comment on Chelsea’s move to sign so many good players without his lawyer. He said his congratulations to Chelsea but said he didn’t understand that part of the business.

On the other hand, Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola said Chelsea’s activities are not his business. He also noted that 8-9 English Premier League teams sent letters for Manchester City to be banned when his club was the fifth team in the net spend in the last 5 years.

