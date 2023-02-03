SPORT

Guardiola And Klopp React To Chelsea’s Large Spending In The Past Months

It’s no longer news that Chelsea stirred reactions in the January transfer market after buying many quality players with huge sums of money.

Photo: Chelsea Players || Twitter

Also, Chelsea has now signed 18 players under New Owner Todd Boehly, and these players include Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Noni Madueke, David Fofana, among other. However, in recent interviews, Liverpool’s coach Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s coach reacted to Chelsea’s activities in the transfer market.

Photo: Jurgen Klopp || Twitter

Jurgen Klopp said he can’t comment on Chelsea’s move to sign so many good players without his lawyer. He said his congratulations to Chelsea but said he didn’t understand that part of the business.

Photo Credit: Twitter

On the other hand, Manchester City’s coach Pep Guardiola said Chelsea’s activities are not his business. He also noted that 8-9 English Premier League teams sent letters for Manchester City to be banned when his club was the fifth team in the net spend in the last 5 years.

Photo Credit: Twitter

