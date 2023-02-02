Greenwood’s Overall Performance At Man UTD Explains Why He Might Not Fit Into Erik Ten Hag Squad.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United performance this season has been the complete opposite of their performance last season. Last season, Manchester United performance was below average despite several signings, however, their poor performance can be blamed on the absence of a quality coach. With the presence of Ten Hag in the squad, the team’s performance has improved greatly.

Today, a lot of Manchester United and football fans were overwhelmed with joy after it was revealed that all rape allegations against Greenwood have been dropped. Greenwood has been out of Manchester United squad since last year after serious rape allegations were made against him. After Greenwood was released, a lot of fans became excited because the number of attacking options in Manchester United has increased. However, fans are forgetting that Greenwood faced a lot of criticism last year after his awful performance. Greenwood has always proven to be a good goal scorer, but he is not a team player.

Last season, Greenwood faced criticism because of his selfish play, hence, fans shouldn’t expect him to fit into Erik Ten Hag’s squad. Erik Ten Hag is known for his style of play which involves great teamwork from his team players, hence, a selfish player like Greenwood would find it difficult to fit in his team.

