Greenwood’s Career at Manchester United Could Be Saved After the main sponsor approves his return

Mason Greenwood’s career at Manchester United could be saved after the club’s main sponsor, Adidas, approved his return. Secret talks between the two parties are ongoing and have been described as “positive.”

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He was later released on bail, but the charges against him were dropped in July 2023.

Adidas, who are Manchester United’s kit supplier, were one of the sponsors who suspended their relationship with Greenwood after the allegations against him were made public. However, it is understood that they have now given the green light for Greenwood to return to the club.

This is a major boost for Greenwood, who is eager to resume his career. He has been training outside the club since his release on bail, and he is now hoping to be given a chance to prove himself to the first team.

It remains to be seen whether Greenwood will be able to overcome the negative publicity surrounding the allegations against him. However, if he can, he could have a bright future at Manchester United.

Given that Manchester United need a striker, this may be the right time for the player to join his teammates if all goes as planned for him, as he can also play from this position or even as a winger.

