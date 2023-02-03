Greenwood: Ten Hag silent, United launch internal probe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prosecutors claimed that after crucial witnesses withdrew, the case against Greenwood, who had been charged with attempted rape and violence, was dropped. Greenwood is still barred from participating in team activities, including training and games, as United has started its own internal inquiry.

“I can’t offer anything,” Ten Hag remarked at a Friday press conference. I’m referring to the club’s remark.

“At this time, I am unable to comment on the procedure.” I refer to the club’s statement and am unable to offer anything at this time. I can’t say anything about it.

Ten Hag stated that United’s preparations for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace, who held United to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last month, would not be affected by the Crown Prosecution Service’s declaration on Thursday.

“It is our responsibility to always keep our attention on the game,” he remarked. “We are present for that reason.

To stop them, we have a lot of work to do. Two weeks ago, we gave a subpar performance; I wasn’t happy with our effort, which required 90% focus and energy and cost us two points.

We must defeat them; that much is apparent. Therefore, tomorrow we must play better, pay more attention to the game, and behave better on the field.

United sits fourth in the Premier League standings after securing a spot in the League Cup final this past week.

Following the dismissal of all charges against Greenwood on Thursday, Manchester United issued a statement declaring that they would conduct their own internal investigations to decide on Greenwood’s future with the team.

“Manchester United notes the judgment of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dismissed,” said the statement that was published on the team’s website.

The club will now carry out its own inquiry before deciding on the next step. We won’t make any further comments until that procedure is finished.

Greenwood hasn’t played for United since the team banned him in January 2022. United suspended the striker soon after he was taken into custody on rape, sexual assault, and making threats to kill charges.

Oxidizedmedia (

)