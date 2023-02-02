SPORT

Greenwood Remains On Manchester United’s EPL Squad List After All Charges Against Him Were Dropped

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United player, has had charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm dropped.

Greenwood, 21, was charged in October 2022, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided this afternoon to drop the charges in accordance with the Crown Prosecution Code.

According to the Daily Mail, Greenwood is still listed on the Premier League first-team squad page on United’s official website, which could be an indication that the 21-year-old will resume his football career.

Despite being suspended by the club, Greenwood was included on United’s official Premier League squad list as an under-21 player at the start of the season.

His profile on the club website makes no mention of the charges against him, with the most recent update mentioning a new contract until 2025 that he signed in 2021 and his passing the 100-appearance mark.

However, Manchester United has yet to issue an official statement on Greenwood’s new development at the time of filing this report.

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Will Significantly Reduce Some Player’s Salaries If They Don’t Qualify For The UCL

38 seconds ago

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala Reaches A Century Of Goals For Barca Femeni After Netting A Goal in 4-0 Win

17 mins ago

Arsenal Loan Star, Folarin Overtakes Kylian Mbappe In Golden Boot Race To Become Ligue 1 Top Scorer

26 mins ago

BAR vs SEV: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Barcelona The Win Against Sevilla

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button