This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mason Greenwood, a Manchester United player, has had charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm dropped.

Greenwood, 21, was charged in October 2022, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided this afternoon to drop the charges in accordance with the Crown Prosecution Code.

According to the Daily Mail, Greenwood is still listed on the Premier League first-team squad page on United’s official website, which could be an indication that the 21-year-old will resume his football career.

Despite being suspended by the club, Greenwood was included on United’s official Premier League squad list as an under-21 player at the start of the season.

His profile on the club website makes no mention of the charges against him, with the most recent update mentioning a new contract until 2025 that he signed in 2021 and his passing the 100-appearance mark.

However, Manchester United has yet to issue an official statement on Greenwood’s new development at the time of filing this report.

GCGentleOfficial (

)