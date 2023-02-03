Greenwood: Erik Ten Hag refuses to add further comments to official club statement on the situation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag has given no clear answers when questioned on Mason Greenwood.

Ten Hag was having his pre match press conference for United’s clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford this weekend when he was asked about Mason Greenwood.

His answer only reiterated what the club had said yesterday on the situation which was that they were conducting their own internal investigation before deciding on what to do.

Ten Hag said: “In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything.”

Recall that Mason Greenwood was arrested on 30th January 2022 after his girlfriend posted violent pictures accusing him of being responsible.

He was then charged to court after months of investigation by police. Every charge against him has now been dropped but it remains to be seen if Man United will call him back to the club or not.

