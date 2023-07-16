Greatest Players to Wear The No.7 Jersey

The No.7 jersey holds a special significance in the world of football, often associated with great skill, creativity, and leadership on the field. Throughout the history of the sport, numerous legendary players have adorned this iconic number, leaving an indelible mark on the game. From wingers to midfielders to forwards, these individuals have showcased their exceptional talent and contributed to the success of their respective teams. While the list of remarkable players who have worn the No.7 jersey is extensive, this article highlights ten of the greatest players to don this number, providing a brief overview of their achievements and impact on the sport.

Starting the list is Frank Ribery, the French winger who dazzled fans with his technical prowess and dribbling ability during his time at Bayern Munich. Luis Figo, the Portuguese playmaker, also earns a spot on this list for his elegant style of play and creativity on the field. Raul Gonzalez, the Spanish striker renowned for his clinical finishing and goal-scoring prowess, follows suit, having achieved great success with Real Madrid.

Eric Cantona, the enigmatic French forward, takes the seventh spot, famous for his influential role in Manchester United’s dominant era in the 1990s. Andriy Shevchenko, the Ukrainian goal-scoring machine, is next on the list, having thrilled audiences with his exceptional striking ability during his time at AC Milan and Chelsea.

Ngolo Kante, the French midfield dynamo, occupies the fifth spot, known for his relentless energy, exceptional ball-winning skills, and crucial contributions to Chelsea’s recent triumphs. Robert Pires, the stylish French winger, secures the fourth position, having played a vital role in Arsenal’s “Invincibles” season.

Garrincha, the Brazilian football icon renowned for his dribbling skills and creativity, earns the third spot. David Beckham, the English midfielder famed for his precision crossing and dead-ball expertise, is a deserving runner-up on this list. Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar and one of the greatest footballers of all time, tops the list with his remarkable goal-scoring record, athleticism, and unparalleled skill set.

