Great Barcelona Players Who Have Won The Ballon d’Or Award

There have been many renowned players employed by Barcelona, including five FIFA World Players of the Year and six Ballon d’Or winners. As a result, their players have won the most FIFA World Player awards of any club. Famous footballers who have played for Barcelona are included. It usually indicates they’ve appeared in 100 or more league games for the team. On the other hand, if they are considered to be one of Barcelona’s Legendary Players, then even if they have participated in fewer games, they will be included. There have been 958 different footballers who have worn the Barcelona jersey at some point between 1899 and May of 2015.

6. Luis Suarez ( 1960)

He isn’t the famous Uruguayan Suarez that we know. An even more illustrious name, he is from Spain and scored a ton of goals for every team he played for. His impressive playing career included stints with both Deportivo La Coruna and Sampdoria. For teams like Espana Industrial, Barcelona, and Inter Milan, he was a vital cog in the midfield. In Cam Nou, he reached the pinnacle of his career, appearing in 122 games while scoring 61 goals and racking up countless assists.

5. Johan Cryuff – 1973, 1974

He spent the majority of his career at Ajax and Barcelona, where he racked up 190 and 48 goals, respectively. Although he failed to score a record amount of goals in 1973 and 1974, his influence on the games was enormous. The charismatic style of football played by the Catalans was a direct result of his leadership, transition, and inculcation of footballing brilliance in his teammates. In two years, he had no rivals and easily took home the Ballon d’Or.

4. Hristo Stoichkov – 1994

Hristo Stoichkov was a fantastic offensive threat for Barcelona, scoring 76 goals in 151 games. After being plucked from CSKA Sofia, he played in 119 games for the new team, scoring 81 goals. His bag of tricks was so impressive, the defenders and guards were confused and begged him to spare them. One of the greatest at Camp Nou because of his deft footwork, physical dominance in run-ins, and directness in the attacking third

3. Rivaldo ( 1999)

He was renowned not only for his devastating blows but also for his towering frame, which often resulted in the opposition being outmuscled and losing control of the ball. A national superstar in 2002, this Selecao shooter hit the heights in 1999. The world watched in awe and dread as he sprinkled magic in the Barcelona colors. He had already amassed quite a record before he arrived in Barcelona, which included a knack for scoring in virtually every game he appeared in.

2. Ronaldinho ( 2005)

In the world of soccer, Ronaldinho belonged to the aristocracy. It was a genuine case of him running rings around the defenders till they were left writhing on the floor. Camp Nou was an explosion of the genius that had been dormant in Gremio and PSG. He suited up for 145 games and scored 70 goals. More visually pleasing than his goal-scoring was how he created opportunities for his teammates.

1. Lionel Messi – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Lionel Messi is the perfect combination of football technique, style, passing, dribbling, touching, intelligence, and finishing ability. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, who came near but never managed to beat him in four years, could be compared to this man.

