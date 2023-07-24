GRE 4-4 LIV: 2 Areas Kloop’s Liverpool Need To Improve On After Coming From Behind To Draw The Game

Klopp’s Liverpool was up against Greuther Fuerth in a scintillating pre-season game that ended in an 8-goal thriller. Both teams scoring boots were on today as the English Premier League club started the party just 22 minutes into the game through Luiz Diaz. More goals began to troop in the second half with Darwin Nunez coming off the bench to get two goals to his name.

The game ended in a 4-4 draw all thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 89th-minute equalizer to save the day for the Merseyside club. Despite the draw, there are two tactical areas Kloop’s Liverpool needs to improve on if they want to compete in the title race this season.

1. Attack;

Going by the statistics of the game below, Liverpool had more goal-scoring opportunities than the host team in today’s game but they were unable to capitalize on it. 18 shots on target with only 4 goals with two coming from counter-attacking speaks poorly of the team’s attacking prowess. The club’s gaffer, Jurgen Klopp would need to do something about it before the full season sets in.

2. Defense area;

It is quite a thing for a team with quality like Liverpool to lose a lead of 2 goals in the second half to a team like Greuther Fuerth. They went behind in the game after leading 3-1 with 66 minutes on the clock. Klopp’s Liverpool needs to improve in their defense line this season.

