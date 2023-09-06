Grandfather-Father-and-Son Trio to Reach The Final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League

The history of football is filled with remarkable achievements and records, but few are as unique and family-oriented as the story of the Marcos Alonsos. This trio, consisting of a grandfather, father, and son, holds the distinction of being the only family to collectively reach the final of the prestigious European Cup, now known as the UEFA Champions League.

It all began with Marcos Alonso Imaz, the patriarch of the family, who etched his name in football history during the late 1950s and early 1960s. He made six appearances in the European Cup final, representing the mighty Real Madrid. His legacy was defined by success, as he clinched the title in five of those finals, a testament to his incredible talent and the dominance of Real Madrid during that era.

The footballing torch was then passed to Marcos Alonso Peña, who ventured into the European Cup final in the 1985-86 season, this time donning the colors of Barcelona. While his journey to the final was remarkable, he faced disappointment as Barcelona fell short, losing on penalties to Steaua București.

The story came full circle with Marcos Alonso Mendoza, the son and grandson of his footballing predecessors. In the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final, he represented Chelsea and achieved what his forebears had dreamed of – victory in the European Cup. Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0, securing the coveted title and completing a remarkable family legacy.

