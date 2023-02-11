Graham Potter wants Joao Felix to stay at Chelsea after his loan expires at the end of the season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter responds in a cryptic manner by stating that he wants Joao Felix to stay at Chelsea after his loan expires at the end of the current campaign.

Felix moved to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid, and it seems likely that he will stay with the team after his loan period is through.

Prior to his reckless tackle that resulted in a straight red card and a three match suspension, the Portuguese trailed Fulham 2-1.

He also made a minor impact during his debut and provided some insight into the potential benefits he may provide to an offensive line that is weak in goals.

The 23-year-old, though, had a significant impact in his comeback game against West Ham by scoring a goal and out-muscling defenders with poise and skill.

When asked if he wanted the 23-year-old to stay at Chelsea once his loan stint ended, the former Brighton Hove & Albion manager gave a vague answer.

To be honest, I haven’t given it much thought. Certainly, he is eager to return to the field. You can feel it. We have a top talent in him, but I wouldn’t want to put pressure on him. The next topic is how the team can work together more effectively. He can assist and display his abilities.

Since the player is rumored to be dissatisfied under the manager of Atletico Madrid, their connection has soured, and it now seems doubtful that the player will rejoin the Spanish team.

As his performance in a single game is insufficient to establish whether he could be a member of the team, his performance up until the end of the season will be vital in determining whether he deserves to stay at Chelsea.

We hope he impresses us with his performance because he is still young and may start rebuilding Chelsea in the future, even though it is still uncertain whether Chelsea will pay an amount high enough to trigger his release clause.

