Graham Potter Reveals Chelsea’s Main Problem In His Pre-match Interview Ahead Of Southampton

With Chelsea set to host Southampton in the English Premier League in a couple of hours, manager Graham Potter has been speaking to the media about his team’s current struggles, the pressure and what the future holds for them.

Looking for a third win the last 13 English Premier League matches, the blues will play against a Saints team without a manager off the back of a defeat in the Champions League.

Potter’s men were made to rue their missed chances against Borrusia Dortmund as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away from home.

The English manager hailed the performance and called it a step forward but stressed that they can always do better as there’s still room to improve ahead of the weekend match Vs Southampton.

He went on to reveal his team’s biggest problem, the most hardest thing for his team to do as they struggle to win games.

“The hardest thing to do is put the ball in [the net]. I’d like us to create more chances, the more you do… you back the quality. The final third is where we can improve, do better,” he said.

Statistics show that Chelsea, in their last 13 matches in all competitions have scored 6 goals from a staggering 16.35(xG). This proves that the Potter knows exactly what he’s talking about.

Once he finds a way to solve this problem, they will start winning matches and could go on a winning streak that would potentially turn their season around completely.

