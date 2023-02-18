This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter, the manager of Chelsea, insisted there was “no conspiracy” when his post-game news conference was postponed following his team’s eighth Premier League loss of the year at the hands of Southampton on Saturday. James Ward-Superb Prowse’s free kick provided the game’s lone goal as Potter’s Blues continued to struggle.

Stuart Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana both had chances to open the scoring for the visitors at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea once again lagged behind. The Saints ultimately took the lead in stoppage time of the first half when Ward-Shot Prowse eluded the Chelsea defense and nestled into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s corner.

Raheem Sterling, who was brought on at halftime, attempted to tie the game twice in the second half, but all of his attempts were blocked. Chelsea, though, continued to struggle offensively, and they fell to 10th place in the standings.

Following the match, a large contingent of Chelsea supporters began to demand Potter’s execution. The 47-year-old also acknowledges that he can relate to the frustrations of supporters.

