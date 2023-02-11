Graham Potter reacts to Boehly liking tweet calling Chelsea star not good enough for Blues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter, the manager of Chelsea, stated that Todd Boehly, the club’s co-owner, is “not a reflection” of himself in a recent tweet that was “liked” by the account of the defender Marc Cucurella.

Boehly’s Twitter account liked a tweet from football. London on Thursday that contained words from Chelsea great Frank Leboeuf in the story.

Leboeuf declared, “We no longer want to see Cucurella.” “With all due respect to a man I don’t know, the player is not up to the standards required by Chelsea. That’s how easy it is.

When questioned about the development, Potter responded, “I don’t know, I can’t say,” at a press conference on Friday before Chelsea’s Premier League match against West Ham United on Saturday. There is nothing I would say that would reflect on Todd in any way. He said.

But I have no idea how social media functions. But as I’ve already mentioned, everyone here is incredibly supportive of Marc, and we are working to assist him to return to the level he can play at while still having fun with the game because a person plays well if they are having fun with it.

Under Potter, Cucurella, 24, was selected Player of the Season for Brighton in the previous campaign.

He moved to Chelsea from Brighton in a £57 million deal last summer, but he has had trouble maintaining his outstanding performance from the previous campaign.

