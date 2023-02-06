Graham Potter May Have Made A Mistake Leaving Benoit Badiashile Out of Champions League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For the rest of the season in the Champions League, Graham Potter has been given the unenble duty of deciding which of his new players to include in the team.

As per the regulations, he could have added no more than three players to his European roster. To get to three, he would still have to drop a starter from the first team.

The Englishman’s decision was likely, not simple, given the abundance of talented options.

It was later revealed that he had left Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off of the Blues’ roster in favor of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, and Mykhailo Mudryk. Stars like David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke won’t be playing for the Blues because of this, but there’s one player who won’t be there either.

Potter’s bad decision regarding Badiashile

The club didn’t make a big deal out of Benoit Badiashile’s arrival, but he’s been a key contributor to the first squad in recent games.

In the three games the Frenchman has played, the Blues have not allowed a goal, and his dominant performance against Fulham on Friday was no exception. While adjusting to Potter’s back four approaches, Badiashile has gotten along well with fellow defender Thiago Silva.

Kalidou Koulibaly will likely start for the Blues against Borussia Dortmund in under two weeks. Although his time at Stamford Bridge has been largely disappointing, Blues fans will be holding out hope that the Senegalese international can find some form for the big game.

Wesley Fofana, who has missed the past few months due to injury, may also be available.

