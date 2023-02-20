Graham Potter Is Enjoying What No Chelsea Manager Has Enjoyed In The Last 20 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to ESPN, Graham Potter is statistically the worst Chelsea Manager since 2000. The England International has won just 2 games in his last 15 games across all competitions, and there has been calls from the Fans of the West London club to fire the England International.

Chelsea lost to Bottom-placed Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford. Chelsea has been bad under Graham Potter but, losing to Southampton was a new low for the West London club who seems to be playing without any identify under the former Brighton and Hove Albion Manager.

It’s like Chelsea keeps getting worse with each match that they play. Chelsea Fans wants Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali to fire Graham Potter but, Telegraph has it that the Billionaires want to give Graham Potter years before they will make any decision to fire him.

They are making use of Arsenal as a case study because the North London club also endured an awful run under Mikel Arteta before everything began to fall into places this season.

In Chelsea’s history, at least in the last 20 years under Roman Abramovich, there has never been a time that the owner would be Defending a bad Manager. Before the Fans could even start to complain, Roman Abramovich would have fired such Manager.

Frank Lampard’s time at Chelsea was a bit sentimental because he’s a club legend but, that didn’t stop Roman Abramovich from firing him. The likes of Roberto Di Matteo, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho who did great with Chelsea also got fired.

Surprisingly, it’s Graham Potter who is the worst Manager in Chelsea history that is getting the support of the owners. This is definitely a strange feeling to many Chelsea Fans.

