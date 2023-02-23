Graham Potter: How Chelsea could lineup under the management of Brendan Rodgers if appointed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the potential departure of Graham Potter from Chelsea due to poor team performance despite investing huge amounts in transfers, the club is already looking for a potential replacement, with former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers being linked with the job. Rodgers has been a huge success since his move to Leicester City and has been praised for his tactical flexibility and his ability to get the best out of his players. If appointed, here’s how Chelsea could lineup under the management of Brendan Rodgers:

Photo credit: football.london

In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga would be the obvious choice. The Spaniard has been a reliable presence between the posts for Chelsea, and Rodgers would be confident in his ability to keep the ball out of the net. In defence, the back four would likely consist of Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, and Benjamin Chilwell. All four players are experienced and have been regular starters for Chelsea this season, and Rodgers would look to get the best out of them.

In midfield, N’Golo Kante would be the first name on the team sheet. The Frenchman is a reliable presence in the middle of the park, protecting the back four and covering a lot of ground. Alongside him, Mason Mount would provide a creative spark and be the link between defence and attack. Enzo Fernandez would provide some much-needed energy and dynamism in the midfield, while Mateo Kovacic would be the creative outlet.

In attack, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling would provide width and pace down either flank, with Joao Felix given a free role in the attacking third. Up front, Kai Havertz is likely to be the man chosen to lead the line. The attacker has been in good form for Chelsea this season, and Rodgers would be confident in his ability to find the back of the net.

This team would be a formidable force under Rodgers, and the Northern Irishman would look to get the best out of all his players. With the quality at his disposal, there’s no doubt that Chelsea could be a force to be reckoned with, and Rodgers could be the man to take them to the next level.

Imjohn (

)