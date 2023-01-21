Graham Potter explains decision to bench Mykhailo Mudryk for Liverpool v Chelsea

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Blues take on the Reds at Anfield on Saturday in what is a pivotal clash for both sides who have struggled for form this season.

Given that Mudryk joined the club last Sunday for £88.5 million, making him the second-most expensive signing in club history, Chelsea supporters were undoubtedly hoping to see him make his debut in the starting XI.

However, Potter only made one change from the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, substituting Marc Cucurella for Carney Chukwuemeka, and the Ukraine winger was only listed as a substitute.

That leaves Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech as the leading three.

Many supporters anticipated that Mudryk, who had 10 goals and 8 assists for Shakhtar Donetsk this season before his transfer, would join the club right away because Chelsea has failed to score goals this year.

When questioned why the 22-year-old wasn’t in the starting lineup before the game began, Potter responded, “He can play the back end of the game.” He has been training but hasn’t played much recently.

The manager gave a clue that he wouldn’t start during the pre-game press conference on Friday, saying: “There’s a chance he may make his debut.” That which he is capable of. I don’t think he can play for 90 minutes, but I’m sure he can play at some point.

He hasn’t played as much football recently because he’s clearly returned from a mid-season break, but he’s been training well, so we’ll evaluate him and see how much he can play this weekend.

He’s definitely made himself at home. He is a youthful, energetic player with incredible one-on-one pace who can also assault the back line. The only thing left to do is assist him in adjusting to us and the Premier League.

You just need to make sure that everyone knows that he is coming from a different league and country, so he needs to adjust.

In the meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp makes three adjustments to the Liverpool team that defeated Wolves 1-0 in the FA Cup in his 1,000th game as a manager.

Alisson, Andy Robertson, and Mohamed Salah replace Caoimhin Kelleher, Konstantinos Tsimikas, and Fábio Carvalho in the starting lineup.

Oladaily (

)