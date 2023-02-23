Graham Potter Can Go From A Villain To A Hero If Chelsea Beat Tottenham On Sunday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Many Chelsea Fans believe that Graham Potter isn’t the man for the job at the West London club. One can’t really blame them for having such conviction because Graham Potter’s record as Chelsea Head Coach is not commendable.

The Englishman has managed 25 games as Chelsea Boss and he has won just 9 games, lost 9 and draw 7. The Blues have scored just 1 goal this month and they have been winless 9 times in their last 10 games.

There’s no gainsaying that Graham Potter is not Fans’ favourite at West London right now as the Fans have demand for his retrenchment, despite the open support that the club’s Owners Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali have given Graham Potter.

The game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday is not Chelsea’s biggest game of the season but, it could be Graham Potter’s biggest game. If Chelsea lost the London derby, there might not be a way back for Graham Potter as the Fans will totally go against him.

However, the game can also spell a new beginning for him. If Graham Potter beat Tottenham Hotspur, he could become a Chelsea hero. Most of the Fans already admitted that this season is gone but, they want improvements. Graham Potter hasn’t done any of that recently. He could set himself up for redemption by beating Tottenham.

