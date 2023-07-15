GOZ vs SOU: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday evening, Goztepe SK and Southampton will play a pre-season friendly at the Bornova Aziz Kocaoglu Stadium.

The hosts are gearing up for another season in Turkey’s second division after falling short in the playoffs last season, while the visitors will be playing in the Championship for the first time since the 2011–12 season.

Last season, Goztepe finished seventh in the league, advancing to the quarterfinal stage of the playoffs; however, they failed at the first hurdle, losing 3-1 away against Bodrumspor, who went on to lose the playoff final.

Goztepe had a terrific season, finishing only eight points outside the automatic promotion positions, but they failed to win any of their final four games, drawing all of them.

As a result, Ekrem Dag will be hoping that his team can go one step further this time and earn promotion back to the Super Lig for the first time since the 2021–22 season, when they only managed 28 points from 38 games before being relegated.

The Turkish team will have a stiff test in their first pre-season fixture against Southampton, who were recently relegated from the Premier League.

KICKOFF TIME: Southampton versus Goztepe SK match will go down today at 6PM Nigerian time.

