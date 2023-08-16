Gov Uzodimma Reacts After He Presented Token To Imo Indigenes Who Played In The FIFA Women’s World Cup

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after he presented token to the Imo State indigenes who played in the FIFA Women World Cup.

Recall that the Super Falcons were defeated in the round of 16 by the England team.

(Photo Credit – Governor Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

Reacting on his verified Facebook page, Governor Hope Uzodimma said; “I have consistently maintained that Imo State and indeed, the south east, is blessed with human capital resources. Interestingly, our talents have been contributing to national interest and we will continue to encourage all. I was impressed receiving Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi as they shared their experiences and the joy of wearing our national colours.”

He added; “When Oparanozie Desire reacted emotionally, on her social media account, over their exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023; attributing it to the non conversion of her own penalty kick, I was moved passionately not just for their impressive performance in the competition but, for the zeal to make the nation proud.”

He stated further; “Thankfully, they now wear beautiful smiles even as I presented some token to them as an encouragement to do more. – Hope Uzodimma”

The recent post by Governor Hope Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

