Gopey Stephen: Nigerian Striker Joins Congolese Side TP Mazembe

Congolese professional football outfit, Tout Puissant Mazembe has completed the signing of highly rated Nigerian striker, Stephen Michael Gopey on a year deal.

Born on 15 January 2000, 23-year-old Stephen Michael Gopey started off his professional football career after signing up for Nigerian topflight league giants, Lobi stars of Markurdi in 2015.

In the colours of the Benue State based side, Stephen Michael Gopey, marked 17 apperances, scoring 3 goals which earned him a deal with top ranking Nigerian based clubside, Rivers United in 2019.

A blissful two season, Stephen Michael Gopey enjoyed in the Garden city turned him to one of the sorted after strikers in the league following his outstanding performance under the Coach Stanley Eguma tutored side.

Upon his move away from Rivers United, Gopey teamed up with Wikki Tourist from where he signed up a lucrative deal with Ukrainian based outfit, Inhulets Petrove in 2021.

Following the outbreak of war in Ukrain, the Nigerian star teamed up with Kuwaiti based side,Al-Arabi in 2022.

With the move, Gopey would be teaming up with fellow Compatriot, Austin Oladepo who is already in the books of the former CAF champions league winners

