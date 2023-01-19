Good News for Chelsea as the club reaches agreement to complete their 6th January signing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the club spending over £250 Million the last summer, Boehly is still ready to strengthen the Chelsea squad before the January Window closes.

With less than 12 days to go in the transfer window, Chelsea has completed their 6th January signing. David Fofana, Felix, Andre Santos, Badiashile, and Mudryk were the first five signings.

The latest player set to join Chelsea is PSV attacking midfielder, Noni Madueke. The player is another young player who will sign a long-term deal with the club. Both Chelsea and PSV have reached an agreement for a deal worth £35M. It was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano a few minutes ago. Madueke can play as a winger also. The 22 year old joined PSV in 2019 and has scored 11 goals for the club.

Noni Madueke to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with PSV on a permanent deal of around €35m package. 🚨🔵 #CFC

Madueke will sign a long-term deal in a few days, strongly wanted by the Chelsea board. Contracts are being prepared.

