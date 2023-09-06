Golden Ball 2023: Ranking the Top 5 Favorites In September

The Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in world football, is eagerly anticipated every year. As the 2023 edition draws closer, football fans around the globe are already speculating about who will be crowned the world’s best player. Here’s a list of the top five favorites for the Ballon d’Or in September 2023:

5. Vinicius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

The young Brazilian sensation Vinicius Junior has been making waves at Real Madrid. His electrifying pace and ability to take on defenders have been crucial to his club’s success. Vinicius has evolved into a match-winner for Real Madrid and, if he continues his current form, could be a surprise contender for the Ballon d’Or.

4. Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe, often touted as the heir to Messi and Ronaldo, consistently ranks among the top footballers in the world. His blistering speed, dribbling skills, and prolific goal-scoring make him a perennial Ballon d’Or contender. While his future at PSG remains uncertain, Mbappe’s performances continue to dazzle fans and pundits alike.

3. Rodri (Spain/Manchester City)

Manchester City’s Spanish midfielder Rodri has been the engine that powers his team’s success. His metronomic passing, exceptional vision, and ability to dictate the tempo of matches make him a standout performer. If City continues to shine in domestic and European competitions, Rodri’s chances of Ballon d’Or glory will rise.

2. Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City last summer sent shockwaves through the footballing world. The Norwegian striker’s goal-scoring exploits are well-documented, and his ruthlessness in front of goal is a nightmare for defenders. Teaming up with a star-studded City side, Haaland is undoubtedly a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or.

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)

At the top of the list is none other than Lionel Messi, the footballing legend who made a surprising move to Inter Miami. Messi’s status as one of the greatest players of all time is unquestionable, and his impact on the game continues to be immense. If he shines in Major League Soccer (MLS) and leads Inter Miami to success, it could be another Ballon d’Or year for the Argentine maestro.

