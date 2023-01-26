Goalkeepers With The Most Clean Sheets Across All Competitions In The Top Five Leagues This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Most of the leagues have gone midway in the 2022/23 season and there are still many games to play across all competitions. As it stands now, Newcastle united goalie Nick Pope is currently the goalie with the most clean sheets across all competitions in the Europe’s top five leagues this season. The Magpies goalie have made 24 appearances for club, conceding 11 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets.

However, Real Sociedad failed to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey. But their goalie Alex Remiro is currently the second goalie with the most clean sheets across all competitions in the Europe’s top five league this season. Remiro has 14 clean sheets and have also conceded 20 goals in 27 games for Real Sociedad this season. The third goalkeeper on the list is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen who have kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 17 goals in 24 games for Barcelona in the 2022/23 season.

After Lazio thrashed AC Milan 4-0, Ivan Provedel recorded his 12th clean sheets in 25 games. The Serie-A club goalie have only conceded 26 goals across all competitions this season. On the other hand, Erik Ten Hag has managed to revive Manchester united since the start of the 2022/23 season. The red devils best Nottingham Forest 3-0 in last night’s Carabao cup encounter. The Spanish goalie have now kept 12 clean sheets in 27 games for the red devils. He have only conceded 29 goals this season and the reason is because of their first meeting with Manchester city which ended in 6-3 loss.

