Goalkeepers Who Started Off As An Outfield Player

Did you know that some of the world’s most renowned goalkeepers began their football journeys as outfield players? Their incredible transitions from the field to the goalposts showcase their adaptability and love for the beautiful game.

David De Gea, formerly a formidable force in goal for Manchester United and Spain, was once the school’s star striker, dominating the football Sala. However, destiny had other plans for him, and he fell in love with the art of goalkeeping.

Similarly, Thibaut Courtois, the towering presence between the sticks for Real Madrid, started off as a left back for Bilzen vv in his hometown. He later made the switch to goalkeeper and never looked back, earning adoration from fans worldwide.

Jose Manuel Pinto, who had initially excelled as a defensive midfielder, embraced a goalkeeper’s role, finding success at Barcelona.

Jorge Campos, a Mexican centurion, demonstrated exceptional versatility. Having played as a striker in his youth, he eventually became a formidable goalkeeper but would occasionally return upfront to score crucial goals, ending his career with an impressive 46 goals.

