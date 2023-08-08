Goalkeepers That Have Made 14 Saves in a Single Premier League Game

The Premier League has witnessed a rare feat achieved by only three exceptional goalkeepers. These skilled guardians of the net have each managed to make an astonishing 14 saves in a single game, showcasing their remarkable reflexes, agility, and shot-stopping abilities on the football pitch. The record-breaking trio includes Tim Krul, Vito Mannone, and David de Gea, who etched their names into the annals of football history with this remarkable achievement, as reported by Squawka.

Tim Krul’s masterful performance against Spurs stands as a testament to his skillful shot-stopping prowess. Despite facing a barrage of attempts from the opposition, Krul remained resolute and unyielding, managing to keep a clean sheet and deny his adversaries the satisfaction of finding the back of the net.

Vito Mannone’s heroic efforts against Chelsea were equally praiseworthy. With the odds stacked against him, Mannone’s 14 saves showcased his determination and unwavering commitment to protecting his team’s goal. While he wasn’t able to maintain a clean sheet, his contribution undoubtedly left a lasting impression on fans and fellow players alike.

David de Gea’s inclusion in this elite group further solidifies his reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in modern football. His remarkable display against Arsenal demonstrated his ability to thwart even the most determined attacks, leaving spectators in awe of his remarkable shot-stopping capabilities.

