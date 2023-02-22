Goal Machine: Victor Osimhen’s Outstanding Career Goal Stats In Full

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Napoli goal machine is widely regarded as one of football’s best young strikers, but just how many goals has the Nigerian International scored so far?

The Nigerian has been making headlines for all of the due goals, and his extraordinary performances for Napoli have garnered awareness all across the world.

His outstanding goal-scoring tally has not gone hidden in the eyes of Europe’s richest clubs, with the likes of Bayern, Manchester United, and Chelsea all expressing attention to signing the player.

Osimhen established himself as one of Europe’s lethal sharpshooters this season and has identical attributes to his boyhood hero, Didier Drogba.

The strength and confidence of Drogba can be seen in Victor Osimhen’s style of play and he maintains a natural capacity to score.

How many goals has Osimhen scored in his entire career so far? Let’s take a look.

Goals for Napoli

After a starry 2019-20 season with Lille, he was being scouted by several big clubs and moved to Italy for a club-record fee of €70m.

Despite injuries and coronavirus in his first season, he still managed to score 10 goals in the 2020-21 season, before finishing at the top the following campaign.

Goals for Lille

Charleroi made a substantial profit on their inconsequential €3.5m expenditure as LOSC Lille came calling, bringing the player to France in a deal said to be worth up to €15m.

The Nigerian striker was signed as a direct alternative for outbound Rafael Leao, who was on the brink of finalizing a €35m move to AC Milan at the time. During his single season in Ligue 1, Victor hit top form, bagging 13 goals with four assists in 27 league matches. Only Mbappe, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Moussa Dembele surpassed him that season.

OSIMHEN AT CHARLEROI

In 2018, he joined the Belgian club Charleroi. While his beginning in the European game was a bit rocky, he bounced back and gradually began showing his full ability shortly rather than later.

OSIMHEN AT WOLFSBURG

Osimhen began his career in Lagos with the Ultimate Strikers Academy, before featuring for the Nigerian Team at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He slowly advanced through the ranks and signed a pre-contract with Wolfsburg, with the impression to join the German top-flight teams in January 2017.

On May 13, 2017, he made his official debut the Wolfsburg, coming on as a substitute against Borussia Mönchengladbach

Goals for Nigeria

Osimhen’s incredibly promising accomplishments at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup grabbed the eyes of many European scouts, as he was crowned with the highest goal scorer award with 10 goals, playing a key role in assuring that the Nigeria U-17 team 2015 was ultimately crowned champions. Osimhen completed a transfer to Wolfsburg off the back of that competition.

In 2017, he made his made his senior debut for the National team in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo, but had to wait until March 2021 to unwrap his international goal account in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification game against Lesotho.

Osimhen’s goals in total for club and country

