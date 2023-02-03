SPORT

Glory Ogbonna: Besiktas sign Super Falcons Defender from ALG Spor

Turkish women top-flight campaigners, Besiktas, have completed the signing of Nigerian Super Falcons Defender, Glory Akumbu Ogbonna from Turkish side, ALG Spor.

Born on 25 December 1998, 24-year-old Nigerian star started her professional football career with Nigerian women top-flight league giant’s, Edo_Queens in 2019.

After a brilliant stint on the local scene, Glory Akumbu Ogbonna teamed up with Swedish side, Umeå IK from where she moved to team up with Spanish side, Santa Teresa Club Deportivo in 2021.

After playing in Sweden, the left-back moved to Turkey and signed with the Gaziantep-based league champion club ALG Spor on 13 August 2022.

On 18 August 2022, she debuted in the 2022–23 UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The former African Women Cup of Nations, AWCON winner is the latest signing for Beşiktaş Vodafone women’s football team Coach, Suat Okyar who looks to bolster his squad for the remainder of the season as the team from Turkey is in 5th position with 20 points.

Following her addition, she becomes the second Nigerian at the club, teaming up with compatriot Vin Ikechukwu.

