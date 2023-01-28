GIR vs BAR: Team News, Possible Lineup, Match Preview, Kickoff Time, and Date

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona football club is set to return to action today against the newly promoted Girona side after an impressive 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals. The narrow win gave them the ticket to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

The Catalans head to the Estadi Municipal top of La Liga with three points above their bitter rivals Real Madrid. Girona, on the other hand, is enjoying an impressive run having lost only once in their last eight games and just five points behind Atletico Bilbao who sits eighth in the league table.

As of today, Barcelona has no player injured, with Lewandowski and Fernando Torres set to serve the final game of their suspension. Should Xavi decide to make some changes, the likes of Marcos Alonso, Raphinha, and Jordi Alba could return to the starting lineup.

Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Pedri, Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Dembele, Gavi, Fati.

Kickoff Time and Date. The LaLiga game is scheduled to kick off by 4:15 pm at the Estadi Municipal ground.

