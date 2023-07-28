Nigerian youngster Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club of Belgium on Thursday night, as he scored a classic goal in their remarkable 5-1 victory over Zilina football club of Slovakia in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 20-year-old has been fantastic for Gent football club since joining them in January transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday night.

Gift Orban Emmanuel started in Gent football club’s attack alongside Belgium national team star Hugo Cuypers and Hyun-Seok Hong and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Gent football club took the lead through Nigerian youngster Gift Orban Emmanuel in the 23rd minute to end the first half 1-0.

Julien de Sart doubled the lead in the 55th minute, and Hugo Cuypers made it 3-0 in the 67th minute. Tsuyoshi Watanabe made it 4-0 in the 76th minute and Adrian Kapralik made it 4-1 in the 79th minute, before Hugo Cuypers scored his second goal of the game in the 85th minute to end the match 5-1.

Gift Orban Emmanuel was exceptional for Gent football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal before he was substituted in the second half of the game.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against the same opponent (Zilina football club) next week.

