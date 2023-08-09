Gift Orban: Nigerian youngster nets a stunning hat-trick in his team 5-0 victory in the UEFA ECLQ

Nigerian youngster Gift Emmanuel Orban was exceptional for Belgium Pro League giant Gent football club on Wednesday night, as he scored a hat-trick in their remarkable 5-0 victory over Pogon Szczecin football club of Poland in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The 21-year-old has been doing pretty well for Gent football club since the beginning of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers and he was able to perform excellently again on Wednesday night.

Gift Emmanuel Orban was given a starting role in Gent football club’s attack alongside Belgium national team star Hugo Cuypers and he was able to score three of his team’s goals.

Gift Emmanuel Orban broke the deadlock for Gent football club in the 13th minute, and he scored his second goal of the game in the 35th minute. Hugo Cuypers made it 3-0 in the 40th minute and the Belgian scored another goal in the 45th minute to end the first half 4-0.

Nigerian youngster Gift Emmanuel Orban completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute after receiving an assist from Hyun-Seok Hong to end the match 5-0.

Gift Emmanuel Orban was fantastic for Gent football club against Pogon Szczecin football club, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a hat-trick before he was substituted in the second half of the game.

The youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play the return leg next week Thursday.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

