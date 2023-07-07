Gift Orban: Nigerian youngster comes off bench to score a classic brace in his team 6-1 away victory

Nigerian youngster Gift Emmanuel Orban was in an astonishing form for Gent football club on Friday night, as he came from the bench to score a stunning brace in their remarkable 6-1 away victory over Zeeuws Elftal football club of Netherlands in a preseason friendly match.

Gift Emmanuel Orban has been one of the best youngsters in Europe since the beginning of the year, and he was able to perform excellently again on Friday night, as he scored two beautiful goals for his team.

The 20-year-old was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact, after being introduced to the pitch in the second half.

Gent football club took the lead through Belgium national team star Hugo Cuypers in the 13th minute, and he scored his second goal of the game in the 15th minute, before he scored his third goal of the game in the 32nd minute to end the first half 3-0.

Substitute Nigerian star Gift Emmanuel Orban made it 4-0 in the 58th minute, and Gort made it 4-1 in the 64th minute. Gift Emmanuel Orban scored his second goal of the game in the 85th minute, before Malick Fofana scored the last goal of the game in the 87th minute to end the match 6-1.

Gift Emmanuel Orban was fantastic for Gent football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a brace.

The Nigerian youngster will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

