Ghana and Ex-Chelsea star Christian Atsu confirmed dead by his agent after the earthquake in Turkey

According to the report from Turkey, Ghana national team and former Chelsea football club of England star Christian Atsu has been confirmed dead, days after he was announced missing due to the earthquake which happened in Turkey and Syria which claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Christian Atsu joined Hatayspor football club in the Turkish Super Lig last summer transfer window on a free transfer from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Raed football club, and he managed to play three matches for Hatayspor football club this season.

Atsu’s last game for Hatayspor football club was against Kasimpasa football club on the 5th of February where he was introduced to the pitch towards the end of the game, and he scored the winning goal for the club in the last minute of the game.

Christian Atsu was announced missing by his agent last week and the medical staff have been doing great work to find him before it was reported on Saturday morning that he has been found dead.

The earthquake that happened in Turkey and Syria has claimed the lives of thousands of people across the two countries, and many people are still missing.

During his playing days, Christian Atsu represented the likes of Chelsea football club, Everton football club, Newcastle United football club, Rio Ave football club, Vitesse football club, FC Porto, Al Raed football club and Hatayspor football club.

Fans reactions after it was reported on Saturday morning that Christian Atsu has been found dead after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

May Christian Atsu’s soul rest in peace.

